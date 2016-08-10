Bill Dooley, MGCCC Athletics Hall of Fame member, dies at 82

Bill Dooley, a well-known college football coach and member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away Tuesday. He was 82.

Dooley played football at Perkinston Junior College before becoming an All-SEC lineman at Mississippi State.

Dooley won 160 games in his career as a college football head coach. He coached the North Carolina Tar Heels for 11 seasons, and remains the longest tenured coach in school history.

Dooley was also named Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year three times.

Dooley, a native of Mobile, AL, was inducted into the MGCCC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

