Sandbags in high demand as heavy rains creep closer

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the northeast Gulf of Mexico that is expected to dump heavy rains on South Mississippi in the coming days.

Emergency management officials are urging people who live in flood prone areas to stock up on sandbags while the sun is still shining. (Photo source: WLOX)

LIST: Where you can get sandbags in South MS

Sandbags are a popular commodity as threatening weather creeps toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast. In the parking lot at the foot of Courthouse Rd. in Gulfport, dozens of residents have stopped to pick up sandbags to help protect their homes and businesses.

Steve Jackson lives on Rich Ave. in Gulfport.

"It's nothing for the floodwater to get knee deep, or worse," Jackson said, gesturing to show the water depth during the last deluge.

Students from Climb CDC were busy loading a truck with sandbags. They'll deploy those around the downtown property that makes up the community development center.

Richard Kenney was loading his truck with sandbags to help protect his employer, House of Carpet off Pass Rd.

"They've flooded before," said Kenney. "But, we're doing what we can to protect the carpet inventory."

The City of Gulfport also helped the business yesterday by cutting and cleaning the nearby drainage ditch that typically overflows with floodwater.

