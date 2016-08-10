WLOX Editorial: Plan now

The recent problems with Delta Airlines' computers that crippled the airline for hours and created scheduling problems for days is a sobering reminder of just how dependent we are on technology.

As we enter the heart of the hurricane season, August to October, when the vast majority of major hurricanes occur, we need to make sure we are prepared in case a storm interrupts our dependency on technology effecting everything. Not just communication but also the possible loss of electricity or even the ability to cook or buy food and water or buy gas for your car.

We have lots of thoughts on planning ahead posted in the Hurricane Center on this website. Plan now, in case a storm approaches so you can keep your family safe.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.