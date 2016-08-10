WLOX Editorial: Go blue

Blue became a more prominent color this week as many people showed their appreciation of police officers by displaying the color blue. A local organization, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Blue Team was founded in order to support our police.

Kristin Allen, MS Gulf Coast Blue Team Founder, said,"We wanted them to see the love and support from the community, but now that we've had the shootings and things like that, the support has just been outpouring even more so, and I think it's a big deal for our officers to see that. They need that now more than ever."

We think it's a big deal also. We all wish there was no need for police, but we indeed need them. And we need good people to support them as they help keep our community safe.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.