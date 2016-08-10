Waveland getting new sidewalks to improve safety

The city of Waveland is slated to get some new sidewalks. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The city of Waveland is slated to get some new sidewalks. Councilman Jeremy Burke said the Gulf Regional Planning Commission awarded Waveland a grant of $100,000 for the project.

That money will be used to design sidewalks north of the railroad tracks to Highway 90. Burke said the grant requires Waveland to match $20,000 toward the design of the sidewalks. The roads getting sidewalks are Nicholson Avenue, Old Spanish Trail, Jeff Davis Avenue, Saint Joseph Street, and Herlihy Street.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith told WLOX News Now they applied for the sidewalk money last year and he believes safety for the area will improved.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.