Biloxi Indians making progress under head coach Bobby Hall

The Biloxi Indians are getting down to the business in preparation for the 2016 high school football season... dodging rain almost every afternoon.

It's year two under veteran head coach Bobby Hall. He says the 2016 edition of the Biloxi Indians will be much improved over last season when Biloxi posted 3 wins and 7 losses.

Coach Hall said, "We're just way better then we were a year ago. Really have come a long way in 18 months. We still got a ways to go, things we've got to get better at. We will have a relative inexperienced team, but we're going to have a more talented team."

That talent begins with game breaking receiver Tim Jones. The senior snagged 37 catches for 743 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2015.

Basketball standout Fred Ramsey-Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior should make an immediate impact in Biloxi passing game.

Junior quarterback Tucker Talley takes over the No. 1 job. He played at D'Iberville last season.

"He's a freak, "stated Hall. "He can run and jump. He can beat you with his feet and with his arm. So, he's been a real game changer for our football team."

Two years ago running back Nick Ross rushed for 395 yards as a sophomore. Last season he was forced to sit out the 2015.

Ross said, "We came out here about a year ago in a scrimmage. got roughed up and tried to spin out of a tackle and broke my leg. But, I'm coming back from it and hopefully have a great year this year."

Backup quarterback Brodie King will play wide receiver and will team with Childs Bradford at cornerback on defense.

Tyler Price returns at safety after piling up 102 tackles last season. He'll play along side DeAngelo Mayers.

Biloxi will entertain Poplarville in a football jamboree Friday night beginning with the JV game at six followed by the varsity game at 7:00.

The Indians will host the Shrimp Bowl August 19 to open the 2016 season facing high-powered St. Stanislaus at Biloxi Stadium at 8:00 p.m. Long Beach and Gulfport kickoff the Shrimp Bowl at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown, slated to begin at 10:15 p.m. on August 19.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.