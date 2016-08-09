Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jorge Lopez couldn't shutdown Blue Wahoos in second inning

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

2015 Southern League Pitcher of the Year Jorge Lopez tried getting back on track Tuesday night against Pensacola at MGM Park.

The Blue Wahoos exploded for five runs in the top of the second inning and went on to beat the Shuckers 7-4.

Lopez settled down after giving up five runs and pitched three shutout innings before Mitch Lambson relieved him in the sixth inning. Lopez gave up 2 base-on-balls and tossed five strikeouts. Lambson gave up 1 run on two hits in one inning.

Trailing 7 nothing, Biloxi exploded for four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Catcher Jacob Nottingham went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Gabriel Noriega had one hit in three trips to the plate and 1 RBI. Javier Betancourt also had an RBI. He went 0 for 1, but walked three times.

Nick Travieso started the game for Pensacola. He pitched 3 and 1/3 innings and gave up 0 runs on three hits with 3 base on balls and 2 strikeouts.

Barrett Astin (W, 7-3) pitched 3 and 2/3 innings to post the win.

The Shuckers fall to 57 and 57 on the season while the Blue Wahoos improved to 62-53.

Biloxi opens a five-game road series beginning Thursday with the Jackson Generals.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.