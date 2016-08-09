Slow street drains worry some in Pascagoula ahead of storms - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Slow street drains worry some in Pascagoula ahead of storms

A state of emergency was declared in Jackson County so that cities could go ahead and put out self serve sand bag stations for residents. (Image Source: WLOX News)
A heavy rain began to fall in Pascagoula, and unfortunately some neighbors got a taste of what's to come. (Image Source: WLOX News)
In Pascagoula, residents are only allowed 10 sandbags per household. (Image Source: WLOX News)

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Cities across the coast are helping to prepare their residents for the wet weather that's approaching. In Jackson County, a state of emergency was declared Tuesday morning so cities could go ahead and put out self serve sand bag stations for residents. But as they're preparing for what's to come, they had to deal with some rain on the front end.

Heather Theisen is from Ohio, but she's getting a warm hurricane season welcome from the impending weather. 

"Tropical storms, hurricanes, severe weather like this coming up in the summer is something that I'm not really used to," said Theisen.

Theisen spent part of her afternoon loading up on sandbags at Gautier City Hall where a self serve sand bag location had been set up.

Click here for a full list of sand bag locations across the coast.

"We just bought a new house and sometimes the garage takes on water, so we just wanted to keep that and be proactive about it," said Theisen.

Over in Pascagoula, a city employee was graciously bagging sand for the residents. But then, a heavy rain began to fall, and unfortunately some neighbors got a taste of what's to come.

"This happened in less than 30 minutes. So if we're supposed to have substantial sustained rain, we're going to have a problem," said Patrick Evans.

Patrick Evans, who lives on Convent Avenue in Pascagoula, noticed that several of the street drains weren't working causing the water to recede more slowly. 

"I've never quite seen it this bad, but this is bad," said Evans. 

As for loading up on sandbags, he doesn't believe they will do any good.

"To be honest, I don't know that sandbags or anything stops water. It's like stopping air. How can you stop it?" asked Evans.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Ethridge is also encouraging everyone to be careful with their debris. Tuesday, Solid Waste crews were going around to pick up debris so it won't float into the drains and exacerbate flooding problems. Ethridge is asking anyone with piles of debris to please move it or dump it before the heavy rain.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

