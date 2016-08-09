Gulfport residents fed up with flooding they say can be prevented

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the northeast Gulf of Mexico that is expected to dump heavy rains on South Mississippi in the coming days.

Emergency management officials are urging people who live in flood prone areas to stock up on sandbags while the sun is still shining. (Photo source: WLOX)

"When it starts to rain, we get very stressed and very apprehensive because it feels like we're houses on a lake when it backs up," said Gulfport resident Sherri Enge.

That's because residents living on Faust St. have had to deal with some pretty bad road conditions during heavy rainfall.

"It has cost thousands and thousands of dollars for these residents to get back in their homes since April. We can't go through it again. We're not gonna go through it again," said Gulfport resident Brenda Smith.

Residents like Smith, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, say that the flooding can be prevented.

"The city has yet to be out here cleaning this ditch. There were 13 residents that went under water. Not one has received a right of entry to allow the city in. We don't know why," said Smith.

Residents living here say that the ditch hasn't been clean in 10 years, and that's what causing the problems.

"There's been so much growth north of this subdivision, that the runoff from that growth comes to this subdivision, and this drainage ditch is no longer adequate," said Smith.

"We need someone to do something. We need streets and drainage. I don't care who it is, I mean, we need someone to come out and take a look at this ditch and say, 'Okay, we can do this. We can do that.' Simply, they should clean it," said Enge.

Enge's home flooded five times, and being at that kind of risk is costly.

"We want the city to take a stand and tell us that they're gonna put this ditch on a drainage schedule and they're gonna keep to it every year," said Smith.

Residents say they'll continue to urge Gulfport city officials to take action before heavy rains come this week.

