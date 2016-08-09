Hancock County man accused of brutally attacking his mother

A Hancock County man is in jail, charged in the brutal attack of his mother.

Investigators say Carter Anderson stabbed his mother, Lori Penton, several times inside a home in the Deer Park community on Saturday.

When deputies got there, they say Penton identified her son as the man who attacked her.

She was taken to the University of South Alabama hospital with serious injuries.

Anderson is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

