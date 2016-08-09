MDEQ lifts three water contact advisories, but issues a new one - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDEQ lifts three water contact advisories, but issues a new one

Three more sections of the Mississippi Sound safe for swimming again, but six are still off limits. (Photo Source: WLOX) Three more sections of the Mississippi Sound safe for swimming again, but six are still off limits. (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted three water contact advisories Tuesday afternoon and issued a new one. The parts of the Mississippi sound now safe for swimming again are Gulfport Central Beach from Alfonso Drive eastward to Arkansas Avenue, Pass Christian East from Espy Avenue eastward to Hayden Avenue, and Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset.

MDEQ issued a new water contact advisory on Tuesday for Front Beach in Ocean Springs near Martin Avenue from the Yacht Club eastward to Jackson Avenue.

Five Water Contact Advisories issued last week remain in effect. They are for Buccaneer State Park Beach in Waveland near State Park Road from 100 yards west of sign eastward to 100 yards east of sign, Waveland Beach from Oak Boulevard east to Favre Street, Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue, Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Street east to Iberville Drive, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick. 

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

