Police: Men used Taser in Best Buy armed robbery

D’Iberville police need your help identifying three people involved in an armed robbery at the Best Buy store in the Promenade over the weekend.

Capt. Marty Griffin said the robbery happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, three men walked into the store. One of the men stayed on his cell phone and reportedly acted as a lookout while the other men took laptop computers and a hover board off the shelves.

Griffin said employees tried to direct the men to the cash register as they walked toward the door. That’s when the man on the cell phone reportedly pulled out a Taser.

The men left the store and got into a minivan that was waiting in the parking lot. The van did not have a license plate, according to police.

Griffin said the stolen electronics were valued at more than $1,500.

If you have any information that could give investigators a break in the case, please call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

