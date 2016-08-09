Gulfport man allegedly shot at cab driver, refused to pay fare

A Gulfport man accused of shooting at a taxi driver has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Stephen Paul Harmon, 52, was arrested Friday. He remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

According to Peterson, Harmon got into a fight with the cab driver after he refused to pay for a ride to his home on Mennonite Rd. After the fight, Harmon allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the driver several times.

