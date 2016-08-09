Remediation clears up air quality concerns at L.C. Hatcher Elementary

Angry parents complained to the school district about what they called mold in the classrooms, and that’s what prompted the air quality testing. (Photo source: Brandon Thaggard)

The George County elementary school that was closed during the first week of class because of air quality concerns will reopen to students on Monday, Aug. 15.

George County School District Superintendent Pam Touchard said Tuesday air samples taken from L.C. Hatcher Elementary show a 95 percent reduction in spore levels after heavy cleaning.

“We have been advised that the air quality is sufficient to allow students and faculty into the school so that classes may resume,” said Touchard. “As such, I feel that the health and safety of the students and faculty will not be jeopardized.”

Touchard made the call to close the school last week after air quality test results showed elevated spore levels in the school building. Touchard said she did not receive a recommendation to close the building, but she felt it was in the best interest of her students and faculty to do so.

Angry parents complained to the school district about what they called mold in the classrooms, and that’s what prompted the air quality testing. Touchard said the problem was limited to just one classroom building in the school.

This week, the 300 students who attend L.C. Hatcher were bussed to other schools in the area for class.

