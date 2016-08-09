Possible flooding ahead for South Mississippi

Sand bagging and ditch cleaning. That's what coast residents and local governments are doing to prepare for the expected heavy rain and likely flooding the next few days.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the northeast Gulf of Mexico that is expected to dump heavy rains on South Mississippi in the coming days.

Emergency management officials are urging people who live in flood prone areas to stock up on sandbags while the sun is still shining. (Photo source: WLOX)

The amount of rain we could see across South Mississippi will range between 4-8 inches, with some isolated areas possibly seeing up to 10 inches. (Photo source: WLOX)

A flash flood watch is in place for some parts of South Mississippi already from now through Friday morning to give you ample time to prepare. (Photo source: WLOX)

Starting Wednesday we will see some heavy showers and storms move through South Mississippi as an area of low pressure currently off to our east moves toward South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

The past few days our WLOX First Alert Weather Team has kept you updated on a system to our east that could bring big rain totals later this week, and so far things are still lining up for this big rain event.

Starting Wednesday we will see some heavy showers and storms move through South Mississippi as an area of low pressure currently off to our east moves toward South Mississippi. The system looks to arrive right over our area on Thursday and Friday, which is when we expect to see the highest rain totals.

Luckily, severe weather doesn't look to be much of an issue, but flooding is a big concern and a flash flood watch has been set into place for some parts of South Mississippi already from now through Friday morning to give you ample time to prepare.

Click here for a full list of sand bag locations across South Mississippi.

The amount of rain we could see across South Mississippi will range between 4-8 inches, with some isolated areas possibly seeing up to 10 inches. Some of the heaviest rain, and highest totals, will be located right along the coast with the further inland you go getting those smaller amounts. This amount of rainfall has a high possibility of leading to issues like urban flooding and river flooding.

Those who live in areas more prone to flooding should find other places to go Wednesday evening through Saturday as the heaviest of the rain comes down, but even some spots that don't see flooding as often will have a threat to see flood waters.

Roads have a high possibility of flooding and you should always remember not to drive through flooded waters as it can carry your car away or you could hit something under the water that you can't see.

As we move into the end of the weekend and into early next week we will see our rain chances slim, but only slightly, as the system moves away from South Mississippi. Be sure to stay updated with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team as we continue to update you before, during, and even after this rain event moves through.

