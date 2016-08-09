Suspect arrested in shooting at Gulfport apartment complex

Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man several times at a Gulfport apartment complex.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, spokesman for the Gulfport Police Department, said Rico Raschwan Brown, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault.

According to McDaniel, Brown and another man were arguing in the parking lot of the Stone Gate Apartments on 21st St. around 7 p.m.

The argument reportedly turned physical, and that’s when Brown allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

McDaniel said Brown ran from the scene, but was later arrested inside the apartment complex. His bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.