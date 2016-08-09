City set to release 'Discover D'Iberville' app

The Discover D'Iberville app could roll out as soon as the first of October. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's a step into the future for D'Iberville. The city is preparing to roll out a brand new app and website. This move will be dedicated to making sure visitors and residents have all the information they need in the palm of their hand.

It's called Discover D'Iberville, a simple monicker for a very sophisticated new product soon to be available for free to the public. It's an app that smartphone users will be able to download to do exactly what it says: Discover D'Iberville.

The company responsible for developing the app is Loyalty Systems. Bryan Rodgers runs the company and approached the city with the idea more than a year ago. In that time, he says his team worked to put together a comprehensive application that will serve many functions for users.

"One of the great facets about this app is that everything is contained in the palm of their hand. So, they're not only going to be able to find restaurants and shopping areas, but they're also going to be able to find places to go, things to do. Monuments, parks, recreational activities," said Rodgers.

According to Rodgers, the app will also help users find the police and fire departments, city hall, and even help people find where to pay their water bill. He said the app, along with a brand new online presence, will set a standard for cities all across the coast.

According to Rodgers, the app could roll out as soon as the first of October.

