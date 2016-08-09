Moss Point police looking for 'armed and dangerous' attempted murder suspect

Moss Point police are asking for help tracking down a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting that happened July 26.

Police Chief Art McClung said Charles Ray Lofton, 34, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lofton is described as a black male around six feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Lofton is accused of shooting a transgender woman six to eight times near Lilly Cir. The victim was taken to Singing River Hospital in critical condition, but McClung said her condition has improved to stable.

The shooting victim was previously identified as a man, but McClung said Tuesday the victim is a transgender woman. Investigators do not believe the shooting happened because the victim is a transgender woman.

McClung said Lofton was on parole and removed his ankle monitor shortly after the shooting happened.

The Moss Point Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is still looking into this case. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the police department at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

