Man shot at Gulfport apartment complex; 1 in custody

One man is wounded and another is in jail following a Monday night shooting in Gulfport.

According to Sgt. Damon McDaniel, Gulfport police received a call around 7 p.m. Aug. 8 about a shooting at the Stonegate Arms Apartments on 21st Street.

Police say 27-year-old Rico Raschawn Brown got into an argument with the victim in the parking of the complex, which led to a physical fight. Brown then reportedly took out a gun, and shot the victim multiple times in the upper torso before running away.

Brown was arrested in the complex sometime after the shooting, and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.