Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff silenced the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff tossed 7 innings of shutout baseball to post the win Monday night at MGM Park. He gave up only 5 hits in 7 innings with six strikeouts.

The 3-1 victory gives the Shuckers the series win, holding a 3-1 lead heading into the final game of the five-game series tomorrow night at 6:40.

Brett Phillips led off the bottom of the third with a solo-blast that sailed over the right field wall. That was his 13th home run on the season. Phillips had 3 hits in 4 at-bats and scored a run.

Tyrone Taylor followed the home run with a double off the glove of the Blue Wahoos third baseman. He would score the Shuckers second run of the game on a single off the bat of Dustin DeMuth into right field.

Biloxi added a lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Jacob Nottingham, his 8th on the season.

Blue Wahoos pitcher Sal Romano suffered the loss. He went 5 innings, gave up 3 runs on 9 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Taylor Scott pitched the 8th inning in relief of Woodruff. Pensacola got a hit off Scott.

Stephen Kohlscheen gave up a hit and a run with two strike outs in the top of the ninth and picked up the save.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

