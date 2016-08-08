Shots fired into house in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shots fired into house in Moss Point

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a house. (Photo source: WLOX News) Police are investigating after shots were fired into a house. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A police investigation is underway, after shots were fired into a house in Moss Point on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on the corner of Inez Circle and Jefferson Avenue, just after 1:00 p.m.

Police said someone fired into the house, but we're told no one was home at the time. 

Police said no one was injured. They have not released any information on the suspect yet. 

The next door neighbors said they watched the whole thing go down.  

"White Camaro rolling through real slow, a Camaro that has never been through this area, and we was wondering why they rolling real slow. Next thing you know we heard the gunshots shoot off, two shots. So we walked around to see what's going on and we made it round here and we walked up the street and we seen the shell casings out in the street," said Carlos Stringfield.

Moss Point Police are urging anyone with information about this crime to contact them or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly