Shots fired into house in Moss Point

A police investigation is underway, after shots were fired into a house in Moss Point on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on the corner of Inez Circle and Jefferson Avenue, just after 1:00 p.m.

Police said someone fired into the house, but we're told no one was home at the time.

Police said no one was injured. They have not released any information on the suspect yet.

The next door neighbors said they watched the whole thing go down.

"White Camaro rolling through real slow, a Camaro that has never been through this area, and we was wondering why they rolling real slow. Next thing you know we heard the gunshots shoot off, two shots. So we walked around to see what's going on and we made it round here and we walked up the street and we seen the shell casings out in the street," said Carlos Stringfield.

Moss Point Police are urging anyone with information about this crime to contact them or Crimestoppers.

