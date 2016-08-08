Paint the Coast Blue Week kicks off to support law enforcement

Are you displaying blue to show support for law enforcement? Send us your pictures to pics@wlox.com. (Photo source: Facebook/Pascagoula Police Dept.)

Kathleen Kozlowski, co-owner of Lois' Flower Shop in Long Beach, is giving away blue ribbons for residents and business owners to display. (Image Source: WLOX News)

An American flag with a blue line hangs on the porch of a home in Mossy Oak Estates. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Blue ribbons adorn the mailboxes of houses in Mossy Oak Estates in Long Beach. That's just how one neighborhood is showing their appreciation for the men and women in blue.

"I think it's awesome. I know that any officer who drives through here and sees this would probably be humbled just as I was whenever I saw it," said Kristin Allen.

Allen is the founder of Mississippi Gulf Coast Blue Team. She started the group in January of this year to hold events that honor local law enforcement.

"We wanted them to see the love and support from the community, but now that we've had the shootings and things like that, the support has just been outpouring even more so, and I think it's a big deal for our officers to see that. They need that now more than ever," said Allen.

That's why the group has kicked off Paint the Coast Blue Week. They're inviting all residents and businesses across the coast to display something blue in support of law enforcement.

"Whether it be a blue light bulb a blue ribbon, a wreath, anything like that. That way when our brave men and women of law enforcement are patrolling our neighborhoods, doing our business checks, and what not. They see the love and support," said Allen.

Lois' Flower Shop in Long Beach, which is now run by the late owner's niece, is doing their part to show support by giving away blue ribbons for people to display at their homes or businesses.

"Aunt Lois loved the police. It was very important to her and I feel like if she was here now that she would be doing the same thing. She would be giving blue bows to everybody," said co-owner Kathleen Kozlowsk.

On Saturday night, the week long event ends with an event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Law enforcement officers will get into the Blood and Sand XX MMA fight for free, and there will be prizes drawn for the law enforcers in attendance.

