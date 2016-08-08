Humane Society of South Mississippi at max capacity

These sweet creatures and many more are available at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. (Photo Source: Windy's Prints for Paws)

The Humane Society of South Mississippi is at their full capacity with 442 animals in-house and 255 animals being taken care of in foster homes. With the second wave of kitten season quickly approaching, HSSM officials say they are in desperate need of foster and adopting families.

"We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to reduce the intake of animals at the shelter," said Dawn Boob, Director of Operations.

In an effort to find these animals their forever homes, HSSM is having an August Adoption Special ALL MONTH LONG! $15 adoption fees for cats/kittens and large dogs in red, yellow and blue pods and 50 percent off VIPs and small dogs. The adoption center is open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm.

All HSSM adoptions include:

Spay/Neuter surgery

Updated vaccinations

Updated rabies vaccine

Microchip and engraved ID tag

Thirty days pet health insurance

Free vet visit within 7 days of adoption

Heart-worm tests for all dogs over 6 months

Starter bag of Hill's Science Diet food

10% off in HSSM's BowWow Meow Boutique

Anyone considering adopting or fostering a pet can call 228-863-3354 for additional information. A real-time listing of all adoptable pets, complete with pictures, ages and descriptions is available online at www.hssm.org/adoptions.

