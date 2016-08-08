Brothers, woman arrested on drug charges in George Co.

Three people were arrested in George County on Friday after investigators searching for stolen guns found $400 worth of methamphetamine.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said his department was working with the Mobile Police Department and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to execute a search warrant for stolen guns in the Shipman community.

Havard said investigators searched a home off Agee’s Ln., and that’s where they found the drugs.

Matthew Tyler Shows, 24, and Zachary Mark Shows, 26, were arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Desaray Alexis Reed, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Havard said the Show brothers are from Satsuma, AL, and Reed is from George County.

The Shows remain behind bars at the George County Regional Jail, according to Havard, and Reed has bonded out. Havard said Zachary is currently on parole for charges out of Clarke County, AL.

