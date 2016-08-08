Amazing bike journey for a great cause

Diane Lea is biking across the country in honor of her 50th birthday to raise money for 50 different causes. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Pensacola woman is wrapping up an unbelievable bicycle journey to raise money for an array of causes. She's biking from California to Florida.

"I'm riding my bicycle across America, 50 miles a day for 50 days to bring awareness to 50 different causes," said Diane Lea.

Lea is closing in on the end of her "50 causes" bike tour. The 50 day journey began in San Diego and will end in her hometown of Pensacola.

A milestone in her life gave birth to this idea.

"A couple of years ago, I started thinking about what I would do for my 50th birthday," said Lea. "I wanted to give back to everybody, back to the world. I needed to support some cause and it just got bigger and bigger. Since I was 50 years old, I said I'll ride 50 miles a day for 50 days. I wanted to give back to the world for my birthday."

Diane's "50 for 50 for 50" Facebook page features stories from her road trip through several states. A camera crew is traveling with her, documenting the adventure.

While in South Mississippi, Lea is raising awareness for the mammogram assistance program at Hancock Medical Center and for Starfish Cafe, a non-profit restaurant helping people in Bay St. Louis.

She chooses her causes very carefully and from the heart.

During the bike ride people from state to state tell here how much they appreciate what she's doing. Their stories motivate Diane to choose different causes to highlight.

"I talk to people and tell them what I'm doing," she said. "They tell me stories about what they've been through. They may have lost someone to a particular cancer or disease. They tell me their stories and it really validates what I'm doing."

She hopes to finish her trip to Pensacola on August 20.

