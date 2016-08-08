Gilich to nominate Tisdale for CAO after AG opinion

Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich will nominate Councilman Paul Tisdale to become the city's chief administrative officer after receiving opinions from the state attorney general and ethics commission on the issue.

Both opinions said the current city councilman can move into the position and not receive a salary. It’s a salary that would have amounted to more than $105,000 annually.

“This is extraordinary,” Gilich said. “To think that we have someone of Paul’s caliber and ability willing to resign a position on the city council and serve their community in such a pivotal role without compensation. This says a lot about his love of Biloxi and his desire to make a difference.”

The next step is for the city council to approve Tisdale's nomination. That could happen at the Aug. 16 city council meeting.

If Tisdale’s nomination is approved, a special election will have to be held to fill his Ward 5 council seat.

Gilich sought to nominate Tisdale for the position after David Nichols resigned from the post in June to take a job with Biloxi Public Schools.

