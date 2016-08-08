Police investigating shots fired into Moss Point home

Neighbors in the area tell us they heard three gunshots. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point police are investigating shots fired into an occupied dwelling. According to witnesses, the shots were fired near the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Inez Cir. on Monday afternoon.

Moss Point Crime Scene investigation on the scene now - neighbors say it happened about an hour ago pic.twitter.com/kIU7JcTZsJ — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 8, 2016

No one was hurt by the gunfire, and police tell us they are looking for a man and woman as suspects.

Neighbors in the area tell us they heard three gunshots, and that sound is an everyday occurrence in their city. They believe the person whose house was shot at was not home when the gunfire rang out.

