DeLisle Elementary students dismissed, deputies still searching for suspect

DeLisle Elementary School was temporarily put on lockdown Monday as sheriff’s deputies and agents with the U.S. Border Patrol searched for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop.

Authorities say there are now enough law enforcement officers in the area to dismiss students.

Officials have not released any information about the suspect, but Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers said there was never any threat on campus.

“There is no issue on campus. We are just holding the students until the suspect is apprehended,” said Evers just before 3 p.m.

We will update this story when authorities release more details about the suspect.

