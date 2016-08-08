Delta flight groundings create problems in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Delta flight groundings create problems in Gulfport

Some passengers expressed their frustration, while others said this is simply the way the airline business is in the country these days. (Photo source: WLOX) Some passengers expressed their frustration, while others said this is simply the way the airline business is in the country these days. (Photo source: WLOX)
It could take several hours, or even a day or two before all schedules return to normal. (Photo source: WLOX) It could take several hours, or even a day or two before all schedules return to normal. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

For anyone who travels by plane, it could be their worst nightmare. Every flight was grounded because of a system-wide computer crash. Deadlines were missed and long layovers were left trying to catch up. That nightmare came true Monday for passengers of Delta Airlines, and it was felt right here at home at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. 

Apologies were heard a lot at the Delta counter. Long lines of passengers were trying to board a 5:50 a.m. flight to Atlanta, but the jet stayed on the tarmac for hours.

Some left luckier than others. One of them is Robert Stanfield. 

“Personally, I have an hour and a half layover in Atlanta, so I don't think it's going to hurt me, but some of the people have only 20 minutes, and I don't see how they’re going to make it,” said Stanfield.

Some, like Cindy Pitler, knew that feeling well. 

“I’m headed to Nashville for work. I have meetings there all week, and I'm supposed to be there by 9:30 this morning. I have a layover in Atlanta, and it doesn't look like I’m going to make it,” Pitler said.

Some of the people standing in the Delta line this morning expressed their frustration at what happened, especially when they looked at the departure board and saw everything was on time, even when it wasn't. Many of them had the attitude of hey, c'est la vie. Put Evahleigh Shedd in that category. 

“You know, if I miss it, I miss it. It's not a big deal to me. I'd rather get on this plane safely than having to hurry it up,” Shedd explained.

With the world run by computers, many knew this was eventually bound to happen, including Teayra Briggs. 

“I believe so. It makes us vulnerable. I mean, that's the world we live in today, and I don't think we really have a choice. We can't go back to paper,” Briggs said.

Paper would have been nice for passengers simply trying to make a living if it meant they could arrive on time.

“I'm just heading to work. Not just missing my hop on the next one. Just a domino effect so it can get irritating,” said Don Wade.

Some couldn't resist a little gallows humor, saying they were holding boarding passes to nowhere.

Delta is now offering travel vouchers for anyone whose flight was canceled altogether or suffered a significant delay. The waiver period runs from now through Aug. 12.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly