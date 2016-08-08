Traffic now flowing over Fort Bayou Bridge

The Fort Bayou Bridge in Ocean Springs closed to traffic for more than an hour Monday afternoon when the drawbridge didn’t close properly. (Photo source: WLOX)

The drawbridge was opened around 1:50 p.m. to allow a boat to pass through, but the locking mechanism failed when the tender tried to close the bridge. The bridge reopened to traffic around 2:45 p.m.

