Plummeting gas prices good news for drivers

Right now, gas prices are lower than they've been in a long while. Mississippi sits well below the national average price for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.

That average is $2.12. That's the lowest it's been on this date since 2004 and the lowest it's been in 100 consecutive days, according to the price tracking website.

In Mississippi, that average is $1.88. On the coast, we're seeing prices as low as $1.74.

This has drivers ready to hit the road. These lower prices are, in large part, due to the decline in oil prices.

