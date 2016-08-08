Supervisors deny tax exemption for Chemours

A split vote on the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday morning meant the denial of a tax exemption for Chemours, formerly DuPont. (Photo source: WLOX)

The request for a so called Freeport warehouse exemption was for taxes applied to the goods produced by Chemours which are then shipped out of state. The exemption amounts to about $90,000 a year for the company, which provides 1,000 local jobs.

Supervisor Connie Rockco spoke against the tax exemption, saying the county has costly projects that need funding, such as expanding the fire service to 24/7 and replacing outdated air conditioning systems at the courthouses.

Angel Kibler-Middleton joined Rockco in voting "no". Supervisors Beverly Martin and Kent Jones voted in favor. Supervisor Marlin Ladner was absent from the meeting.

Chemours will likely bring the tax exemption request forward again, when all supervisors are present.

