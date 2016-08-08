Hit and run driver sought in St. Martin

If you know someone who lost their passenger side mirror Friday night, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department may be looking for them.

Investigators say a man walking down the east side of Cook Road in St. Martin was hit by a passing car around 9pm, and thrown into a ditch. Several people stopped to help the man, but no one saw the vehicle that hit him.

A deputy found the passenger side mirror of a vehicle lying near the victim. It's gray in color, and investigators believe it came from a newer model car because it has an LED turn signal in it.

The victim was identified as Donald Goff, 42, of Hattiesburg. He was taken to Gulfport Memorial Hospital with undetermined injuries, and has since been released.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (228) 769-3065.

