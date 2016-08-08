Boil water advisory issued for parts of Bay St. Louis

The area under the boil water advisory stretches from Hwy. 90 south to Old Spanish Trail and from Henderson St. east to St. Charles Street. (Photo source: Facebook/The City of Bay St. Louis)

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Bay St. Louis after a contractor hit a fire hydrant Monday. Officials say water in the area has been shut off while crews work to replace the damaged water line.

The area under the boil water advisory stretches from Hwy. 90 south to Old Spanish Trail and from Henderson St. east to St. Charles Street.

City officials said residents and business in the area will be asked to boil tap water once the repairs are made. People in the area will be notified when the boil water advisory is lifted.

