Delta computer system failure affects flights in Gulfport

There were some frustrating moments this morning at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. Every Delta flight in the country, including those leaving from and arriving to the coast, were grounded because of a computer system failure at the Delta hub in Atlanta.

The 5:50 a.m. flight to Atlanta sat on the tarmac for hours, even though passengers were screened through security and allowed to sit in the secure lobby.

Some passengers expressed their frustration, while others said this is simply the way the airline business is in the country these days. Only a few left the airport, saying they would rebook their flights another day.

Meanwhile, Delta is now offering vouchers for anyone who's flight was canceled altogether or delayed significantly. That waiver period runs from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. It could take several hours, or even a day or two before all schedules return to normal.

