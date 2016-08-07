Church congregations gather for healing and unity worship servic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Church congregations gather for healing and unity worship service

As the service was coming to a close, attendees were asked to join hands with people from other churches and pray. (Image Source: WLOX News) As the service was coming to a close, attendees were asked to join hands with people from other churches and pray. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Members of three different church congregations gathered in D'Iberville Sunday, to sing, pray, and worship. (Image Source: WLOX News) Members of three different church congregations gathered in D'Iberville Sunday, to sing, pray, and worship. (Image Source: WLOX News)
D'Iberville Chief of Police, Wayne Payne, delivered a moving speech about the need to fix community and law enforcement relations. (Image Source: WLOX News) D'Iberville Chief of Police, Wayne Payne, delivered a moving speech about the need to fix community and law enforcement relations. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Members of three different church congregations gathered in D'Iberville Sunday to sing, pray, and worship; all in an effort to unite the community.

"See, I believe God loves diversity and unity, don't you? I believe that God likes variety and diversity," said Rev. Len McRaney, pastor of Coalville United Methodist Church in Biloxi.

Members of Tabernacle Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs, and Coalville UMC attended the special community healing and worship service.

"Mississippi has been known for its racial segregation and brokenness, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ is the one thing that can heal that," said Scott Castleman, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs.

Castleman says the Holy Spirit put it on their hearts to organize the service. 

"If reconciliation and racial harmony is gonna happen, it has to start with the church. The church is the one thing that has the answer for that, and his name is Jesus," said Castleman.

Along with their congregations, church leaders also invited local law enforcement officers. D'Iberville Chief of Police Wayne Payne delivered a moving speech about the need to fix community and law enforcement relations

"No one should die because they wear a badge, and no one should die because the color of their skin," said Payne.

As the service was coming to a close, attendees were asked to join hands with people from other churches and pray for unity, peace, and healing.

"Lord I pray that even as we hear this benediction in a little bit, God it wouldn't be the end, but Lord we would be your benediction. We would be your good word to the world," said Castleman.

Church leaders say it is only the beginning. They encouraged those in attendance to become friends and commune together outside of the church.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly