Car fire hampers early morning traffic on I-10

A vehicle fire on I-10 in Biloxi hampered westbound traffic Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Michelle Crowley with the Biloxi Fire Department, the call came in around 8:37 a.m. about a fire at the 41 mile marker in the westbound lanes. Crews arrived to find a Chevrolet Suburban fully engulfed in flames.

According to Crowley, the driver saw smoke coming from his vehicle, and pulled over. By the time fire crews arrived, the vehicle was already on fire.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was not injured in the incident.

The Suburban was totaled, and the vehicle it was towing on a trailer sustained minor damage.

Crews were able to control the fire and clear the scene in a matter of minutes.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.