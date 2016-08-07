Local group hopes to 'paint' the Coast blue this week - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Local group hopes to 'paint' the Coast blue this week

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
A local Facebook group hopes to "paint" the coast blue this week to show support for law enforcement officers. (Photo source: Facebook) A local Facebook group hopes to "paint" the coast blue this week to show support for law enforcement officers. (Photo source: Facebook)
Members of the MS Gulf Coast Blue Team began posting photos Saturday night showing their homes illuminated in blue lights. (Photo source: Facebook) Members of the MS Gulf Coast Blue Team began posting photos Saturday night showing their homes illuminated in blue lights. (Photo source: Facebook)
The Scarlet Pearl Casino in D'Iberville also got on board with the effort, highlighting their traditionally red sign in blue this week to support law enforcement officers. (Photo source: Facebook) The Scarlet Pearl Casino in D'Iberville also got on board with the effort, highlighting their traditionally red sign in blue this week to support law enforcement officers. (Photo source: Facebook)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A Facebook group called Mississippi Gulf Coast Blue Team is hoping to encourage other South Mississippi residents to "paint" the coast blue this week.

The group formed the initiative in the hopes of having residents and businesses show their love and support for law enforcement officers. Some of the suggestions they offer for doing this is by hanging a flag, using a blue light bulb on your porch, draping blue decorations outside, or displaying anything else blue this week. 

Paint the Coast Blue begins today and will run through Saturday, Aug. 13.

Many people on Facebook began posting photos of their blue decorations on the group's page last night. 

Coast businesses are getting involved with the effort, as well. The Scarlet Pearl Casino showed the letters of its name illuminated in blue Saturday night. Resort officials say they will continue to light up in blue this entire week to show their support of local law enforcement.

Various hardware stores around the Gulf Coast have displays set out of blue light bulbs. However, many stores noted how their inventory is selling faster than usual.

The group is also hosting a law enforcement appreciation event on Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The public is invited to attend and all sworn officers of the law will get in for free by showing their badge at the door.

They will hold giveaways throughout the event that include tickets to see country artist Chris Stapleton, as well as a flat-screen TV and gift cards to various businesses across the coast.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

