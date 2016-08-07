Boil water notice issued for 2 areas of Gulfport

A boil water notice has been issued for two communities in Gulfport.

According to the city, the notice has been issued for the area of John Road east to Hwy. 605 and from Three Rivers Road south to O'Neal Road. The city said the notice is due to low chlorine.

Residents who acquire who drinking water from these areas are asked to boil water vigorously for one minute and let it cool before consuming.

The Gulfport Water Works Division will alert residents when the water meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Law.

Anyone with questions should contact the Public Works Department at 228-868-5740.

