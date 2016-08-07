Favre gives emotional speech after being inducted into Hall of Fame

An elderly Pascagoula man is recovering after being carjacked and kidnapped from his own driveway early Tuesday morning.More >>
An elderly Pascagoula man is recovering after being carjacked and kidnapped from his own driveway early Tuesday morning.More >>
A Hinds County deputy is suing singer R. Kelly for an alleged affair with his wife. Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on the 24th a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A Hinds County deputy is suing singer R. Kelly for an alleged affair with his wife. Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on the 24th a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A man accused in a Gulfport murder was one of five suspects arrested in connection with two vehicle burglaries in Harrison County on Tuesday.More >>
A man accused in a Gulfport murder was one of five suspects arrested in connection with two vehicle burglaries in Harrison County on Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump has laid out a preliminary budget plan that cuts federal funding for certain arts and humanities programs while increasing funding elsewhere.More >>
President Donald Trump has laid out a preliminary budget plan that cuts federal funding for certain arts and humanities programs while increasing funding elsewhere.More >>
The state flag controversy isn't going away anytime soon in Biloxi. While everyone from the mayor to visitors from out of town took turns speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting about why the flag should or shouldn't fly, nothing has changed.More >>
The state flag controversy isn't going away anytime soon in Biloxi. While everyone from the mayor to visitors from out of town took turns speaking out at Tuesday's city council meeting about why the flag should or shouldn't fly, nothing has changed.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
A Hinds County deputy is suing singer R. Kelly for an alleged affair with his wife. Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on the 24th a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A Hinds County deputy is suing singer R. Kelly for an alleged affair with his wife. Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on the 24th a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>