Favre gives emotional speech after being inducted into Hall of Fame

Kiln native Brett Favre waves to the crowd after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. (Photo source: NFL Network)

Brett Favre broke down in tears Saturday night after he became one of eight to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

Out of the eight new Hall of Famers, Favre gave the most emotional and memorable speech, spending much of the time talking about his dad, who he credits with always being supportive and pushing him to work hard to achieve his dream.

The Kiln native called his dad, Coach Irvin Favre, pretty tough, recalling a childhood memory in 1983 when his dad took him to a New Orleans Saints game. Favre said when he saw the Saints come out of the tunnel, he saw one of the quarterbacks and got goosebumps.

"The crowd stood and they pointed in the direction of the Saints tunnel and, as I stood, I saw this long, grey-haired scruffy bearded player emerging from the tunnel. And I knew then and there, as goosebumps ran up my arm and the hair on the back of my neck stood up, that -- that was what I was destined to do and be. I wanted to be that player. Well, that player happened to be none other than Kenny Stabler."

Favre went on to become a three-time MVP from 1995 to 1997 and a NFL champion in 1996, playing 20 pro seasons with four teams.

The crowd responded to Favre's emotional speech with loud applause and lots of cheering. Amid the roar of the crowd, Favre continued his speech, offering praise to his wife Deanna and recalling a memory the two shared on a plane home from Oakland after one of his games.

"So Deanna says to me on the plane, 'You know, your dad said to me that he had hoped or could not wait for the day you were inducted into the Hall of Fame, so he could introduce you.' But I never though of the Hall of Fame until that moment. So, a new goal had entered my mind and I said to myself, 'I will make it to the Hall of Fame.'"

Favre said it was always his dream for his dad to present him during the induction ceremony, however, Irvin Favre passed away in 2003. Favre, 46, was presented instead by Deanna.

