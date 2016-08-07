Pearlington teen remembered as a "good ole country boy"

Joby Bennett, 19 of Pearlington, was killed Saturday night on the side of the highway while he was helping a woman look for her dog. (Photo source: The Bennett Family)

A Pearlington teenager who was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday night is being remembered by his family as being an all-around good guy.

Joby Bennett, 19, was hit shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday while walking in the emergency lane on Highway 90 in Pearlington, said Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk.

According to Faulk, Bennett's truck was stopped in one of the lanes on Highway 90, which is also known as Chef Menteur Hwy. in Hancock County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says they are investigating the tragedy as an accident.

Bennett's aunt Carol Hodges said the accident happened close to Turtle Landing, a small bar and grill in Pearlington.

Hodges said he had stopped to help a 35-year-old woman look for her dog, which Faulk confirmed. The coroner also said the woman was hit, as well. According to Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the woman is alert and recovering from broken bones.

Bennett was very popular, said Hodges, adding that he was a "good ole country boy" who would've celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 14. Hodges said her nephew was very soft-hearted and loved animals, fishing, and spending time with his 18 month old niece.

"It's just so unreal," said Hodges in a Facebook message to WLOX. "You can accept it better in people my age. But he was a kid and was doing a good deed."

Bennett graduated from Hancock High School two years ago and also enjoyed truck and mud riding, said Hodges.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.