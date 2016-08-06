Heavy tropical rains expected this week

This Wednesday and Thursday have been declared as alert days due to the flooding potential from heavy tropical rains in the forecast.

Low pressure could form over the northeast Gulf this week, causing heavy tropical rains across the region.

Forecast models are calling for over ten inches of rain across parts of northern Florida. Mississippi's coast may not see that much.

Heavy tropical rains could affect the northeast Gulf Coast this week. Some extreme rain amounts possible near Florida Panhandle.

Much of the Gulf Coast region could face heavy tropical rains this week. A broad area of low pressure could form over the northeast Gulf of Mexico by midweek.

This tropical low would have a low chance to develop into a tropical system near the Big Bend region of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Regardless of development, this low pressure system looks to bring heavy tropical rains to the Gulf Coast region from New Orleans to Tampa," commented WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Saturday. "We are watching this system closely. But, the worst rain is expected to take place over northern Florida at this time."

Wednesday and Thursday have been declared Alert Days for the WLOX area as heavy tropical rains are expected to impact the South Mississippi area on those days.

