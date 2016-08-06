57 new apprentices graduate from Ingalls

The algebra based program isn't an easy accomplishment, and leaders say the event is special for the students. (Photo source: WLOX News)

While students along the Coast are headed back to school, hundreds of people gathered at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center on Aug. 6 to watch their loved ones cross the stage to graduate.

Organizers say the Ingalls apprentice graduation ceremony gives the 57 new apprentices time to shine, and reflect on the hard work they completed during the program.

Leaders say the algebra-based study program isn't an easy accomplishment.

"The individual's work really hard in the apprentice program, which ranges from two to four years, and to see their family and friends to come out and see the event just makes it even more special for our apprentices," said Edmond Hughes, human resources vice president.

Nearly 5,000 apprentices have graduated from Ingalls Shipyard since the beginning of the program in 1952.

