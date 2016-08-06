Warriors for Willow raises more than $10,000 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Warriors for Willow raises more than $10,000

The event raised more than $10,000. (Photo source: WLOX News) The event raised more than $10,000. (Photo source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Dozens turned out in Ocean Springs on Saturday to honor a 3 year old with a rare illness.

People ran and walked across the Biloxi Bay Bridge to raise awareness for Willow Cannan, and her battle with multiple sulfatase deficiency.

MSD is a rare metabolic lysomal storage disease that currently does not have a treatment.

"There's about 21, 22 other kids in the world that have been diagnosed with it," said Willow's mother, Amber Olsen. "It's a storage disease that over time breaks down the cells in the body, and it's a terrible thing so we're trying to raise awareness and raise funds to help cure it."

Organizers say the Warriors for Willow event, which included an appearance by actor Jeremy London, raised more than $10,000.

Olsen says without medical advances, those suffering with MSD become severely disabled, blind and unable to eat, and have a life expectancy under 10 years.

