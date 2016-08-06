The Shed BBQ celebrates 15 years

The 15th anniversary party was about more than food, it was about The Shed's commitment to the community. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Food fans can't get enough of the Shed BBQ in Ocean Springs. To thank them, the BBQ joint celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a big party.

"15 years ago today, my brother Brad and I opened The Shed and we opened at about 330-square-feet," said co-owner Brooke Lewis. "In the last 15 years we've grown to about 15,000-square-feet."

And as the saying goes, if you build it they will come. The Shed fed thousands of people with a Mississippi raised, heritage whole hog cooked by the Shed’s Memphis in May World Grand Championship team. Additionally, hungry attendees also dined on 500 pounds of boiled shrimp and 15 cent beer to beat the heat.

"For one thing, where can you go and see a whole hog that they cooked and they're pulling it off and feeding it to the people," said longtime fan Michael Winstead.

But even without delicious food, The Shed serves the community in a different way.

"The Shed, you know, one good thing about them is they give back to the community. They don't just keep taking, they give back. Every time you come to listen to music it's always free, there's never a cover charge," said Winstead.

Saturday's free concert was provided by the Big Easy Playboys, a zydeco band from New Orleans.

During the past 15 years, The Shed has hosted more than 200 fundraisers for the Gulf Coast community. The BBQ is so good, it even represents the state of Mississippi at the National Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans.

"The Shed is built out of the love of the community, so we really try to do a lot of fundraising over the years and give back as much as we can to the community," said Lewis.

