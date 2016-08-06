Pickup truck hit by train in Long Beach

Officials say the driver has minor injuries. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A driver in Long Beach was injured Saturday afternoon after being hit by a train near Lang. Ave.

According to witnesses, the truck was clipped by the train just before 3 p.m. before spinning, and coming to a stop on its side. The driver of the truck could be seen waving to others.

Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Brown says the both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Happening NOW: Train hit car on RR tracks in Long Beach. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/6cThnPfcqA — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) August 6, 2016

Train was traveling west, police believe car was clipped pic.twitter.com/Ha4feomXa8 — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) August 6, 2016

There are no crossing arms located at the area where the incident happened.

