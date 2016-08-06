4th annual Back to School Rally takes place at Jones Park

Gulfport Parents were eager to learn at the Health and Wellness Back to School Rally on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Hundreds of people gathered at Jones Park on Saturday for the Back to School Health and Wellness Fair.

Hosted by the city of Gulfport, the fair provided a great opportunity for parents and children to experience the benefits of health awareness.

The city's goal is to make sure students are prepared as they head back to school this year.

"Today is our fourth annual Back to School Health and Wellness Fair," said event coordinator Brittany Dice. "Today we have about 56 local health wellness and educational and safety vendors on site providing free information and handouts and children that come to the event," said Coordinator, Brittany Dice

And parents say they're definitely pleased.

"It's great because you can bring the kids and have fun with a lot of the different activities that the city has set up for them," said parent Dawn Roussel. "We have a great time."

According to organizers, the Health and Wellness Fair gets bigger and better every year.

