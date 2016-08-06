Suspects wanted in Sports Shack theft - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Suspects wanted in Sports Shack theft

D'Iberville Police are searching for these two suspects after they stole a wallet from Sports Shack and used the cards to make $2,000 in purchases. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept.) D'Iberville Police are searching for these two suspects after they stole a wallet from Sports Shack and used the cards to make $2,000 in purchases. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept.)
Police say the two suspects drove away in this car after using stolen credit cards to make $2,000 in purchases. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept) Police say the two suspects drove away in this car after using stolen credit cards to make $2,000 in purchases. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

D'Iberville Police are asking for help from the public to identify two suspects accused of making fraudulent charges using stolen credit cards.

Authorities say a male and female entered the Sports Shack on Lamey Bridge Road and stole an employee's wallet from behind the counter. Surveillance video shows the female cautiously sneaking behind the counter, taking the wallet, then standing back up quickly. Police say the male distracted the female while she stole the wallet out of the victim's purse.

The couple then used the stolen credit cards at various stores in the Promenade Shopping Center, making purchases that totaled around $2,000.

Anyone who has information on either of these suspects is asked to contact D'Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

