Ocean Springs 'go cup' ordinance goes into effect Aug. 6

Beginning Aug. 6, customers can carry adult drinks out of restaurants in Ocean Springs thanks to the city's new "to-go cup" ordinance.

"The young people, I think, they're really going to enjoy having the open cup. I really do. So, I think it's great," said Elizabeth Pardue.

As the ordinance prepares to go into effect, the city is distributing copies of the maps showing the three arts and entertainment districts; as well as the restrictions.

"It increases volume because if you have another group of friends that come in that are in another place, you don't have to down your alcohol to run to the next place. You can kind of come and go as you please," said Dr. Curtis Keller.

According to the law, patrons can leave an establishment with alcohol, but they can't carry the adult drink into another place that serves alcohol. Bars and restaurants must serve the drinks in clear, plastic cups that are no larger than 16 ounces.

The cups must also be biodegradable or recyclable, and the city is ordering custom decals for the cups.

"We have a sticker that will go onto the cups that the establishments will adhere that says "Ocean Springs Arts and Entertainment District: Big City Culture, Small Town Cool", said Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran.

Businesses in the districts say they're ready for the changes, and the potential for more visitors. The state law went into effect July 1, but because the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen's June 30 vote on the issue was not unanimous, the city had to wait 30 days from the ordinance's publication for it to take effect.

