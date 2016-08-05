Three more sections of the Mississippi Sound not safe for swimmi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three more sections of the Mississippi Sound not safe for swimming

Swimmers beware, eight sections of the Mississippi Sound under water contact advisories. (Photo Source: WLOX) Swimmers beware, eight sections of the Mississippi Sound under water contact advisories. (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued  water contact advisories Friday afternoon for three more sections of the Mississippi Sound. They are for Buccaneer State Park Beach in Waveland near State Park Road from 100 yards west of sign eastward to 100 yards east of sign, Waveland Beach from Oak Boulevard east to Favre Street, and  Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Street east to Iberville Drive.

Five water contact advisories issued earlier remain in effect. Those are for Gulfport Central Beach from Alfonso Drive eastward to Arkansas Avenue,  Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue, Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset, Pass Christian East from Espy Avenue eastward to Hayden Avenue, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou eastward to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick. 

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

